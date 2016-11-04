Overview

Dr. Joel Temple, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Temple works at JOEL TEMPLE MD in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.