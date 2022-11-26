See All Hand Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Joel Thompson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (163)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel Thompson, MD

Dr. Joel Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Thompson works at Tucson Shoulder , Elbow & Hand in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Shoulder Elbow & Hand PC
    3972 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 639-9009
  2. 2
    Northwest Medical Center
    6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 639-9009
  3. 3
    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office
    5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 784-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC La Cholla
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 382-8200
  5. 5
    Tucson Orthopedic Institute PC
    12315 N Vistoso Park Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 544-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (149)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 26, 2022
    John K — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Joel Thompson, MD

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    163 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

