Overview of Dr. Joel Thompson, MD

Dr. Joel Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Tucson Shoulder , Elbow & Hand in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.