Dr. Joel Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Torres, MD
Dr. Joel Torres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Knoxville Neurology Specialists Pllc501 20th St Ste 505, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-0157
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Torres for nerve conduction studies. He performed the procedure in a meticulous, thorough fashion. After the procedure he immediately explained the results in concrete, easy to understand terms. He clearly stated that prompt surgery was necessary for an optimal result. The subsequent surgery was successful and led to complete recovery. Dr. Torres had a great bedside manner and communicated in a very personable and professional manner. I give him the highest possible rating and recommendation.
About Dr. Joel Torres, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1861751257
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
