Overview of Dr. Joel Torres, MD

Dr. Joel Torres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Torres works at Knoxville Neurology Specialists Pllc in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.