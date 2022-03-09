Overview of Dr. Joel Torretti, MD

Dr. Joel Torretti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Torretti works at Northern Rockies Orthopaedics in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.