Dr. Joel Torretti, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Torretti, MD
Dr. Joel Torretti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Torretti works at
Dr. Torretti's Office Locations
Northern Rockies Orthopaedics Pllp2740 South Ave W Ste 101, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 728-6101
Community Medical Center Inc.2827 Fort Missoula Rd, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 728-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torretti took his time explaining everything. He got me into surgery within 2 weeks. I am pleased to say everything went exceptionally well and I am pain free, except for some surgical pain. I highly recommend Dr. Torretti!!
About Dr. Joel Torretti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1538171384
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Torretti works at
