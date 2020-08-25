Overview of Dr. Joel Van Sickler, MD

Dr. Joel Van Sickler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Van Sickler works at DaVita Kidney Care in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.