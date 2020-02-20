Overview of Dr. Joel Vandersluis, MD

Dr. Joel Vandersluis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Case Western Reserve



Dr. Vandersluis works at Neurology Diagnostic in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.