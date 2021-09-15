Overview of Dr. Joel Velasquez, MD

Dr. Joel Velasquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Velasquez works at JOEL Q VELASQUEZ MD in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.