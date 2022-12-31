See All Oncologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Joel Webb, MD

Oncology
4.8 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel Webb, MD

Dr. Joel Webb, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Webb works at Women's Cancer & Surgical Care in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Fe, NM, Las Cruces, NM and Farmington, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Cancer & Surgical Care
    4610 Jefferson Ln NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 376-5148
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Women's Cancer & Surgical Care
    1692 Hospital Dr # 102, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 886-2689
  3. 3
    Women's Cancer and Surgical Care
    4391 E Lohman Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 210-9869
  4. 4
    Women's Cancer & Surgical Care
    610 W PINON ST, Farmington, NM 87401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 886-2683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 31, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Webb and his staff was Amazing, from first visit I knew I was in perfect hands to handle my medical condition. He explained what was going on with terms I could understand and with compassion, and I felt perfectly at peace going into surgery. I feel great now and ready to tackle whatever lies ahead of me. I would highly recommend Dr. Webb and his office.
    Judy Montano — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Joel Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306871462
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webb has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

