Dr. Joel Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Webb, MD
Dr. Joel Webb, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
Women's Cancer & Surgical Care4610 Jefferson Ln NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 376-5148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's Cancer & Surgical Care1692 Hospital Dr # 102, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 886-2689
Women's Cancer and Surgical Care4391 E Lohman Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 210-9869
Women's Cancer & Surgical Care610 W PINON ST, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 886-2683
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Webb and his staff was Amazing, from first visit I knew I was in perfect hands to handle my medical condition. He explained what was going on with terms I could understand and with compassion, and I felt perfectly at peace going into surgery. I feel great now and ready to tackle whatever lies ahead of me. I would highly recommend Dr. Webb and his office.
About Dr. Joel Webb, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
