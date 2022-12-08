Overview of Dr. Joel Wehrmeyer, MD

Dr. Joel Wehrmeyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wehrmeyer works at Premier Health Pediatrics - Huber Heights in Huber Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.