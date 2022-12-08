Dr. Joel Wehrmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehrmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Wehrmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Wehrmeyer, MD
Dr. Joel Wehrmeyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wehrmeyer works at
Dr. Wehrmeyer's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Health Pediatrics - Huber Heights6251 Miami Valley Way Ste 210C, Huber Heights, OH 45424 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wehrmeyer?
Best pediatrician doctors office always super friendly always in and out and always treat my kids like their very own
About Dr. Joel Wehrmeyer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043210313
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
- St Louis Children's Hospital
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wehrmeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wehrmeyer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wehrmeyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wehrmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wehrmeyer works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehrmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehrmeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehrmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehrmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.