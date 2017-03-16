Dr. Joel Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Weinstock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Weinstock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstock works at
Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5883WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstock?
Dr. Weinstock's bedside manner, intelligence and general ability as a GI is above and beyond. He cares for his patients and provides smart, sensible advice. He is a wonderful doctor, and I trust he will treat you with the best care if you are so lucky as to be treated and seen by him.
About Dr. Joel Weinstock, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1760420988
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstock works at
Dr. Weinstock has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.