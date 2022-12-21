Dr. Joel Winer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Winer, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Winer, MD
Dr. Joel Winer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Winer works at
Dr. Winer's Office Locations
-
1
WellSpan Neurosurgery228 Saint Charles Way Ste 300, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 812-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Winer, and at that time my back pain at best was a 6-7 constantly. At times it would elevate to a 10 and drop me to the floor in agony. I dragged my leg and could barely walk. He performed a PLIF surgery on my L4-L5 and L5-S1, I feel so much better, I have my life back… I am at a 0 pain level now!!! Thank you just doesn’t say enough….What an unbelievably amazing doctor with such incredible knowledge and skills!! Truly a blessing, thank you for my early Christmas gift!!!
About Dr. Joel Winer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063482289
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Winer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.