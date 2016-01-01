Dr. Joel Wittles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Wittles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Wittles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tipton, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Witham Health Services.
Locations
1
Iu Health Tipton Physicians Specialty1010 S Main St Ste 210, Tipton, IN 46072 Directions (317) 688-5038
2
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0980Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Wittles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285727693
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittles accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittles has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittles.
