Overview

Dr. Joel Wittles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tipton, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Wittles works at Iu Health Tipton Physicians Specialty in Tipton, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.