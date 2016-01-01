See All Neurologists in Richmond, TX
Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD

Neurology
2.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD

Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They graduated from Boston University of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Wolinsky works at Joel S Wolinsky, MD in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolinsky's Office Locations

    Joel S Wolinsky, MD
    136 Eldridge Rd Ste A, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-1906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Wada Test
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Wada Test

Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Wada Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
TCD Bubble Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Injury
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Cord Injury
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225227499
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Framingham Union Hospital (renamed MetroWest Medical Center)
    Medical Education
    • Boston University of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolinsky works at Joel S Wolinsky, MD in Richmond, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wolinsky’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

