Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD
Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They graduated from Boston University of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Wolinsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wolinsky's Office Locations
-
1
Joel S Wolinsky, MD136 Eldridge Rd Ste A, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 985-1906
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolinsky?
About Dr. Joel Wolinsky, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1225227499
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Boston University Medical Center
- Framingham Union Hospital (renamed MetroWest Medical Center)
- Boston University of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolinsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolinsky works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.