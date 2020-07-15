See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Joel Young, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.0 (64)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Young, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Young works at Rochester Ctr Behavioral Med in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine
    441 S Livernois Rd Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 467-3550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Jul 15, 2020
    Dr Young has been treating my husband for about 8 months now. I cannot say how amazing Dr. Young has been. He has gone above and beyond our expectations. His knowledge, compassion, caring and true commitment to the well-being of his patients is remarkable. We need more Doctors like Dr Young. I highly recommend him.
    LMG — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Joel Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356325468
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry
