Dr. Joel Yudin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Yudin works at Virtua Primary Care - Moorestown at Young Avenue in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.