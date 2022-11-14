See All General Surgeons in Folsom, CA
Dr. Joelle Jakobsen, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joelle Jakobsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jakobsen works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Appendicitis and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Incisional Hernia
Appendicitis
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Appendicitis
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2022
    I love Dr. Jacobsen. She did my cancer surgery in 2019 and took me the very mext morning. She is incredibly compassionate and caring. I will never forget her her.
    D.Gardner — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Joelle Jakobsen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1124107511
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center-Surgical Critical Care
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center-General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joelle Jakobsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakobsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jakobsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jakobsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jakobsen works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jakobsen’s profile.

    Dr. Jakobsen has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Appendicitis and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakobsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakobsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakobsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakobsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakobsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

