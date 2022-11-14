Overview

Dr. Joelle Jakobsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jakobsen works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Appendicitis and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.