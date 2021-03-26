See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO

Sports Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO

Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Rehberg works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Pompton Plains, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rehberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Altair Health - Morristown
    310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Spine and Wellness Center
    60 Columbia Rd Ste 2 Bldg A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 425-8247
  3. 3
    Altair Health - Pompton Plains
    242 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 330-1400
  4. 4
    Wayne
    601 Hamburg Tpke Ste 204, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 248-0668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders

Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2021
    I had an excellent experience with Dr. Rehberg. She was caring, put me at ease and I genuinely felt her concern.
    Ellen Marion — Mar 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO
    About Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477640837
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joelle Rehberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

