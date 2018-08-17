Dr. Joely Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joely Edwards, MD
Overview of Dr. Joely Edwards, MD
Dr. Joely Edwards, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
Southcoast Health Pediatrics49 State Rd Ste 202, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My children really like her-boy and girl-she talks with them and the parents. We have had 2 other pedestrians and so far Dr. Edwards spends the most time, less scripted and has solutions versus referrals! Thank you!
About Dr. Joely Edwards, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558450049
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Saba University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.