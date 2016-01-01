Dr. Joely Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joely Kaufman, MD
Dr. Joely Kaufman, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.
Skin Associates of South Florida4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 443-6606Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uhealth Tower
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Joely Kaufman, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780648162
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.