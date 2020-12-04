Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuebgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pretoria Faculty Of Medicine South Africa and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Stuebgen works at
Locations
1
Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-2334
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Stuebgen off and on over the past three years. I was initially referred to him by my sister who is a P.A. He is an excellent physician and he is extremely intelligent, knowledgeable and efficient. I would highly recommend him. I don’t really understand any negative rating except for the fact that their are some people out there that no one can make happy.
About Dr. Joerg Patrick Stuebgen, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1326135492
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pretoria, South Africa
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Greys Hosp
- University Of Pretoria Faculty Of Medicine South Africa
- Neurology
Dr. Stuebgen works at
