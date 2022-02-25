See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Joey England, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joey England, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joey England, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. England works at Maternal Fetal Consultants of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal Fetal Consultants of Houston
    7500 Fannin St Ste 270, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3927

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. England?

    Feb 25, 2022
    I liked Dr. England a lot. She was very patient with all of my questions and spent a lot of time helping me. She took my concerns and ideas into perspective when discussing delivery options. Advocated for me in the hospital when the nurses were being difficult.
    R. Smith — Feb 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joey England, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joey England, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. England to family and friends

    Dr. England's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. England

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joey England, MD.

    About Dr. Joey England, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093974990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joey England, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. England is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. England has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. England has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. England works at Maternal Fetal Consultants of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. England’s profile.

    Dr. England has seen patients for Preeclampsia, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. England on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. England, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. England appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joey England, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.