Overview of Dr. Joey Kohatsu, MD

Dr. Joey Kohatsu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kohatsu works at Honolulu Primary Care Associates LLC in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.