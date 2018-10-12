Dr. Joey Papa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joey Papa, MD
Overview of Dr. Joey Papa, MD
Dr. Joey Papa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papa's Office Locations
- 1 29 Hospital Plz Ste 603, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-5959
Robert A. Lindberg MD LLC1500 Post Rd, Darien, CT 06820 Directions (203) 276-8559
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Beyond professional, caring, and excellence in procedure and surgery, Dr. Joey Papa is the best I have ever seen. She removed a lipoma from my forehead. RMP.
About Dr. Joey Papa, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265696280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
