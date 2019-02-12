Dr. Joey Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joey Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Joey Price, MD is a Dermatologist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
-
1
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Hermitage Office3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
Dr. Price was very efficient and personable. I felt very comfortable and confident in her advice and look forward to the followup
About Dr. Joey Price, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124111257
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Mtsu
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.