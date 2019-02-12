Overview

Dr. Joey Price, MD is a Dermatologist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Price works at Cumberland Skin Dermatology, Lebanon, TN in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.