Dr. Jogi Nareddy, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jogi Nareddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Osmania University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Dr. Nareddy works at Bayonet Point Hudson Cardiology Associates in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayonet Point Hudson Cardiology Associates
    14100 Fivay Rd Ste 160, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 862-1080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2019
    He is a very kind, compassionate cardiologist. I called the office with a concern and he actually called me back in a couple of hours. This is very unusual in today’s medical world. I have put my heart in his total care.
    Anne Chalela — Aug 13, 2019
    About Dr. Jogi Nareddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114918125
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Residency
    • Beekman Downtown Hospital
    Internship
    • Beekman Downtown Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Osmania University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jogi Nareddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nareddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nareddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nareddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nareddy works at Bayonet Point Hudson Cardiology Associates in Hudson, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nareddy’s profile.

    Dr. Nareddy has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nareddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nareddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nareddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nareddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nareddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

