Dr. Joginder Pal, MD
Overview of Dr. Joginder Pal, MD
Dr. Joginder Pal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab.
Dr. Pal works at
Dr. Pal's Office Locations
Urgent Psychiatric Care4356 Bonney Rd Ste 1, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 498-3314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pal is always very attentive and focused every time I go to see him. He cares for his patients very much and makes sure he is helping the best way to better my health in every aspect. I would recommend Dr.Pal to any of my family members and friends.
About Dr. Joginder Pal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194701805
Education & Certifications
- GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pal works at
Dr. Pal has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pal speaks Hindi.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pal.
