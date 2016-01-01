Overview of Dr. Jogy Varghese, MD

Dr. Jogy Varghese, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Nalanda Med Coll, Patna Bihar and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Varghese works at Montgomery Kidney Specialists in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.