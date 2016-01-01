Overview

Dr. Johan Bakken, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Bakken works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN, Ely, MN, Hibbing, MN, International Falls, MN and Aurora, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gallstones and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.