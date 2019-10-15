See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Johan Reyes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Johan Reyes, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Johan Reyes, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Reyes works at Relievus in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ, Trenton, NJ, Neptune, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Corda, DO
Dr. Peter Corda, DO
3.8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD
Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD
3.1 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Vincent Padula, DO
Dr. Vincent Padula, DO
4.0 (25)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cherry Hill Office
    1030 Kings Hwy N Ste 200, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727
  2. 2
    Relievus
    27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-11, Jackson, NJ 08527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Relievus
    3535 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 200, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727
  4. 4
    Relievus
    1820 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727
  5. 5
    Relievus
    432 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727
  6. 6
    Relievus
    1820 Corlies Ave Ste 10A, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chronic Back Pain
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chronic Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?

    Oct 15, 2019
    Dr Reyes is awesome. He listen to you and he explains what medications he prescribes for you and why. I have quite a few doctors and he is one of my favorites! I have recommended friends to him and they feel the same as I do. I highly recommend this doctor if you are dealing with chronic pain.
    LMC — Oct 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Johan Reyes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Johan Reyes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reyes to family and friends

    Dr. Reyes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reyes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Johan Reyes, MD.

    About Dr. Johan Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750680948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai/St. Lukeâ€™s Hospital, New York City
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rutgers, New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hofstra North Shore-Long Island Jewish
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johan Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Johan Reyes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.