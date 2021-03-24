Overview of Dr. Johan Samanta, MD

Dr. Johan Samanta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Samanta works at Central Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.