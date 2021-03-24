Dr. Johan Samanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johan Samanta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johan Samanta, MD
Dr. Johan Samanta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Samanta works at
Dr. Samanta's Office Locations
-
1
Johan Samanta MD PC7500 N Dreamy Draw Dr Ste 133, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 277-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samanta?
Dr. Samanta was the most. Compassionate and smart doctor I have ever known. He is so informed about movement disorders and is an incredible listener.
About Dr. Johan Samanta, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Swedish
- 1487653739
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samanta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samanta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samanta works at
Dr. Samanta has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samanta speaks Dutch and Swedish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samanta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samanta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.