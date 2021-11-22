Dr. Johana Ortiz Aponte, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz Aponte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johana Ortiz Aponte, DDS
Overview
Dr. Johana Ortiz Aponte, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Latham, NY.
Dr. Ortiz Aponte works at
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental - Latham1207 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 519-4014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz Aponte?
Best ever
About Dr. Johana Ortiz Aponte, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1083671630
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz Aponte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz Aponte accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ortiz Aponte using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ortiz Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz Aponte works at
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz Aponte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz Aponte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz Aponte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz Aponte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.