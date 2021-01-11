See All Hematologists in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Johann Brandes, MD

Hematology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Johann Brandes, MD

Dr. Johann Brandes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from University Of Munich and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

Dr. Brandes works at Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in McMinnville, TN and Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brandes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro
    1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-5760
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Tennessee Oncology
    1589 Sparta St Ste 203, McMinnville, TN 37110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 281-2257
  3. 3
    Tennessee Oncology - Smyrna
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 400, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-5759
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2021
    Dr Brandes is the most caring, patient, and knowledgeable doctor who has treated me for any illness. We brainstorm during our visits which allows his brain to process possible causes and proves to me not only is he listening but he is willing to try different approaches. People need more providers like him and I am truly blessed that our paths have crossed.
    Julie Zaragoza — Jan 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Johann Brandes, MD
    About Dr. Johann Brandes, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528105616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Charite University Hospital/ Humboldt University Berlin
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Munich
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johann Brandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brandes has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

