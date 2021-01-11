Dr. Johann Brandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johann Brandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johann Brandes, MD
Dr. Johann Brandes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from University Of Munich and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Brandes works at
Dr. Brandes' Office Locations
Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-5760Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tennessee Oncology1589 Sparta St Ste 203, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 281-2257
Tennessee Oncology - Smyrna300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 400, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-5759Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brandes is the most caring, patient, and knowledgeable doctor who has treated me for any illness. We brainstorm during our visits which allows his brain to process possible causes and proves to me not only is he listening but he is willing to try different approaches. People need more providers like him and I am truly blessed that our paths have crossed.
About Dr. Johann Brandes, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1528105616
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins University
- Charite University Hospital/ Humboldt University Berlin
- John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- University Of Munich
- Medical Oncology
