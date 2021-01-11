Overview of Dr. Johann Brandes, MD

Dr. Johann Brandes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from University Of Munich and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Brandes works at Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in McMinnville, TN and Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.