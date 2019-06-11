Overview of Dr. Johann Torres, MD

Dr. Johann Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Torres works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.