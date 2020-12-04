Dr. Johanna Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Archer, MD
Overview
Dr. Johanna Archer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Archer works at
Locations
-
1
SGF Jones Institute601 Colley Ave Ste 411, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 937-7955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Archer?
Compassionate, professional, and caring. Makes her own phone calls, very experienced. She got us pregnant when no one else could.
About Dr. Johanna Archer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1295796662
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archer works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.