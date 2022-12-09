Dr. Johanna Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Johanna Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - GI4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-8182Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
I was very impressed with Dr. Chan, she made me feel very comfortable and answered all of my questions. Dr. Chan spent ample time with me and I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Johanna Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1679716096
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.