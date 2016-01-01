Overview

Dr. Johanna Contreras, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Contreras works at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.