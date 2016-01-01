Overview of Dr. Johanna Dekay, MD

Dr. Johanna Dekay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas.



Dr. Dekay works at Alta Vista Mental Health LLC in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.