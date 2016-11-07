See All Vascular Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD

Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Fifi works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fifi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Klingenstein Clinical Center, 1-North
    1450 Madison Ave # 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization

Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1396878013
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fifi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fifi works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fifi’s profile.

    Dr. Fifi has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fifi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fifi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fifi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

