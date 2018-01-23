See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD

Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Finkle works at Rockhill Women's Care in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finkle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockhill Women's Care
    5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6364
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rockhill Women's Care
    1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 315, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 375-8998
  3. 3
    The University of Kansas Health System
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-5862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Exchange
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 23, 2018
    I had to transfer to Dr Finkle late in my first pregnancy because my OB had to go on leave for wrist surgery. At first, she seemed stiff, but we got to understand one another quite well. She is an excellent doctor, and she really cares about her patients. She made really smart, calculated decisions during my labor and delivery. However, she does have a fairly blunt personality, which is why it seems people either like her or they don't. I would gladly be under her care for any pregnancy.
    Julia R in Lees Summit — Jan 23, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Finkle to family and friends

    Dr. Finkle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Finkle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD.

    About Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

