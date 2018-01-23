Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD
Overview of Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD
Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Finkle works at
Dr. Finkle's Office Locations
Rockhill Women's Care5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 372-6364Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rockhill Women's Care1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 315, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 375-8998
The University of Kansas Health System2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5862
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had to transfer to Dr Finkle late in my first pregnancy because my OB had to go on leave for wrist surgery. At first, she seemed stiff, but we got to understand one another quite well. She is an excellent doctor, and she really cares about her patients. She made really smart, calculated decisions during my labor and delivery. However, she does have a fairly blunt personality, which is why it seems people either like her or they don't. I would gladly be under her care for any pregnancy.
About Dr. Johanna Finkle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1750505988
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University Medical School
Dr. Finkle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkle speaks French and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.