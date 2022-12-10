Dr. Johanna Halfon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halfon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Halfon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Johanna Halfon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-9945
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I just happened upon her after moving to Long Island from queens and I must say I couldn’t be happier. She is so personable and passionate and I couldn’t have asked for a better doctor
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194045476
- Duke University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Halfon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halfon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halfon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halfon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halfon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halfon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halfon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.