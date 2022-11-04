Overview of Dr. Johanna Jensen, MD

Dr. Johanna Jensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at Jensen Eye Associates in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.