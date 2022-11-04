Dr. Johanna Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Jensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johanna Jensen, MD
Dr. Johanna Jensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen's Office Locations
Jensen Eye Associates1615 12th Ave Rd Ste A, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 467-3271
Jensen Eye Associates1603 12th Ave Rd Ste E, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 467-3271
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous about having cataract surgery but Dr. Jensen was very reassuring and explained things well. She and her staff are caring and efficient. I would highly recommend her. Everything went great! I couldn't believe how easy and pain-free it was!!!
About Dr. Johanna Jensen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770552846
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wash
- Deaconess
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Stanford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
