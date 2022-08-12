See All Hand Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD

Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Krebiehl works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krebiehl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
    220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (616) 451-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I need to say, I can't believe I haven't reviewed Dr. Krebiehl sooner.  I met her for the first time after I was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2019.  She was so kind and compassionate.  The staff and nurses at Plastic Surgery Associates are all so sweet and welcoming!  I had a double mastectomy and Dr. Krebiehl performed my Breast reconstruction.  The results were unbelievably beautiful.  Recovery was difficult at times, but I always looked forward to my follow up appointments, her bedside manner is second to none!  I was so impressed with her skilled hands, that I had her perform an abdominoplasty on me two weeks ago.  Even such a short time out from the procedure, I can see the results are once again, amazing!  I could go on forever about Dr. Krebiehl but I'll end it with this....don't hesitate to call her, she is a surgical genius, with a beautiful heart!
    About Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487967733
    Education & Certifications

    • Joseph Boyes Hand Fell-USC
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebiehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krebiehl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krebiehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krebiehl works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Krebiehl’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebiehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebiehl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebiehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebiehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

