Dr. Johanna Leyco-Policarpio, MD
Dr. Johanna Leyco-Policarpio, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Endocrine and Psychiatry Center (epc)21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 593-8100
Cypress Pediatrics PA9539 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (832) 593-8100
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr. Leyco-Policarpio has tremendously helped my family and myself since we moved to TX. She is extremely knowledgeable, listens very well, and cares about her patients. I am pleased to say that I have seen many doctors before her, but she was the only one to help me.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659508265
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Leyco-Policarpio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leyco-Policarpio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leyco-Policarpio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leyco-Policarpio works at
Dr. Leyco-Policarpio has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leyco-Policarpio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyco-Policarpio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyco-Policarpio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyco-Policarpio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyco-Policarpio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.