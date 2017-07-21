Overview of Dr. Johanna Gonzalez Mejia, MD

Dr. Johanna Gonzalez Mejia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud.



Dr. Gonzalez Mejia works at Mejia Pediatrics LLC in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.