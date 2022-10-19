See All General Dentists in Boardman, OH
Overview

Dr. Johanna Nogay, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boardman, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Nogay works at Johanna S. Nogay, DMD, LLC in Boardman, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Johanna S. Nogay
    8170 South Ave Ste 1, Boardman, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 208-9903

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Ankylosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bracket Braces Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Ceramic Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Facebow Headgear Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Glow in the Dark Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Panorex FMX Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Employee Benefits
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • Mutual Medical
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PPO Plus
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 244 ratings
    Patient Ratings (244)
    5 Star
    (236)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Just a little slow on taking patients back waited a little over an hour to be called back. But my hygienist was absolutely amazing Terri Really enjoyed Terri's knowledge with everything
    Jessica Golec in YOUNGSTOWN, OH — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Johanna Nogay, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033277546
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Va Healthcare System, Pittsburgh, Pa
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanna Nogay, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nogay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nogay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nogay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nogay works at Johanna S. Nogay, DMD, LLC in Boardman, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nogay’s profile.

    244 patients have reviewed Dr. Nogay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nogay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nogay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nogay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

