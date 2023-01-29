See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
5.0 (128)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD

Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Weiss works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side
    215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side
    215 East 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Efficient workflow. Usually seen within 5 minutes of arriving. No crowded waiting rooms. Friendly nursing staff, given recent nursing crisis in NYC. Staff efficient and did not seem overworked. Dr. W, demonstrates that she has reviewed prior records & previous conversations. Friendly and presents information well. I’ve been a patient for more than 20+ years.
    DJM — Jan 29, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecologic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306866926
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

