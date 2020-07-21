Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johanna Wilson, MD
Dr. Johanna Wilson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH.
Hope4191221 S Trimble Rd Bldg C, Mansfield, OH 44907 Directions (419) 605-9817
- 2 2267 Village Mall Dr Unit 2, Ontario, OH 44906 Directions (419) 951-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been seeing doctor Wilson for several years and she’s helped me through so much. She’s open to how I feel about my medicine and treatment and I can honestly say she wants the best for me.
- English
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.