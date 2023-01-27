See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (65)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD

Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pretoria and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Alomere Health and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Coetzee works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coetzee's Office Locations

    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369
    Twin Cities Orthopedics
    2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Alomere Health
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jan 27, 2023
    Great bedside manners, very through. The top of his field!
    Brad Nemec — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    39 years of experience
    English, Afrikaans
    1891729000
    Education & Certifications

    University WA
    University Stellenbosch
    UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    University Of Pretoria
    UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coetzee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coetzee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coetzee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coetzee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coetzee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Coetzee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coetzee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coetzee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coetzee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

