Overview of Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD

Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pretoria and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Alomere Health and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Coetzee works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.