Dr. Johannes Evans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morehead, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Paintsville ARH Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and St. Claire HealthCare.



Dr. Evans works at Kentucky Eye Institute PSC in Morehead, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY and Paintsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.