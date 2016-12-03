Overview

Dr. Johannes Koch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Koch works at Digestive Health Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.